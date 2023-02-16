Torrential rain in KwaZulu-Natal has claimed the lives of six people including a three-month-old baby, left two missing and destroyed nearly 140 homes.
The co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) department in the province said the Umkhanyakude, King Cetshwayo, Umzinyathi and Amajuba districts suffered the most during heavy downpours over the past two days.
“Assessments indicate that 139 homes were destroyed and 158 were partially damaged by the storms. The disaster management teams are continuing with assessments as different areas continue to receive more rain, while the ground is already saturated with water,” said Cogta MEC Bongi Sithole-Moloi.
She said roads and bridges across the province have been affected alongside public infrastructure and roads .
The department identified the dead as 22-year-old Nokulunga Mchunu, Thulani Mabaso, 52, both from Danhausser, Thobile Innocentia Hadebe, 39, from Dundee, Skhulile Msweli, 25, from Mtubatuba, Lindani Dlamini, 17, from Jozini, and a three-month-old Newcastle infant.
Six dead, two missing, 139 homes destroyed in KZN after downpours
Image: Al Imdaad Foundation via Facebook
Torrential rain in KwaZulu-Natal has claimed the lives of six people including a three-month-old baby, left two missing and destroyed nearly 140 homes.
The co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) department in the province said the Umkhanyakude, King Cetshwayo, Umzinyathi and Amajuba districts suffered the most during heavy downpours over the past two days.
“Assessments indicate that 139 homes were destroyed and 158 were partially damaged by the storms. The disaster management teams are continuing with assessments as different areas continue to receive more rain, while the ground is already saturated with water,” said Cogta MEC Bongi Sithole-Moloi.
She said roads and bridges across the province have been affected alongside public infrastructure and roads .
The department identified the dead as 22-year-old Nokulunga Mchunu, Thulani Mabaso, 52, both from Danhausser, Thobile Innocentia Hadebe, 39, from Dundee, Skhulile Msweli, 25, from Mtubatuba, Lindani Dlamini, 17, from Jozini, and a three-month-old Newcastle infant.
Image: via Facebook
“Nkonzo Moses Buthelezi, 37, and Nomathemba Caroline Buthelezi, 42, both from the eNdumeni local municipality in Dundee, were swept away while attempting to cross a flooded river. Disaster management personnel are conducting search operations.”
The cost of the damages is being compiled.
“The president’s proclamation of a state of national disaster will allow affected institutions to reprioritise their finances to better respond to the immediate issues presented by the devastation caused by heavy rains.
“The department continues to engage stakeholders to look for long-term solutions to spatial planning issues that have resulted in recurring incidents in some of the areas.
“Unfortunately there does not seem to be an end in sight as the SA Weather Service has warned that the rains are to continue throughout summer,” said Sithole-Moloi.
The department pleaded with the public to take the weather warnings seriously and exercise the following precautions:
TimesLIVE
Safety concerns prompt release of water from Jozini Dam after heavy rain
Authorities search for a family after two fatalities recorded amid floods in Eastern Cape
Pupil, man drown in Limpopo floods
Expect more flooding, thunderstorms this week, says weather service
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos