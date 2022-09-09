Survivors of Soweto tavern shooting relieved suspects 'are known'
Some survivors fear the five might not be caught after fleeing to Lesotho
09 September 2022 - 08:05
The survivors of the Mdlalose tavern's mass shooting in Nomzamo informal settlement in Soweto are relieved that the identities of the five men believed to have been behind the shooting have been released, but they believe they will only get closure once the suspects explain their actions in court.
This week police released the identities of the men who are believed to be behind the shooting that left 16 people dead and several others injured at the Soweto tavern in July. The wanted men are believed to be all from Lesotho and they are Sarel “Lehlanya” Sello, Tshepiso Elliot Radebe, Thabang Radikatara, Tshidiso Moleko and Keletso Rabasotho. All the men have left the country and are in Lesotho...
