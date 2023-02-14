×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Students arrested after allegedly torching two UKZN buildings

By Sakhiseni Nxumalo and Lwazi Hlangu - 14 February 2023 - 15:10
The UKZN SRC president is among several EFF Student Command members who were arrested after a student protest on Monday.
The UKZN SRC president is among several EFF Student Command members who were arrested after a student protest on Monday.
Image: supplied

Five people, believed to be students, were arrested after two University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) buildings at Westville Campus were petrol bombed on Monday. 

This comes after students allegedly protested about the required 15% upfront payment of a student’s historical debt that students must pay before being allowed to register.

The university told TimesLIVE that the Westville Campus was marred by criminal activities on Monday. 

It said the criminal acts involved the stoning of a guard house at Forest Hill residence and the petrol bombing of two administrative offices. 

UKZN corporate relations executive director Normah Zondo said the Indigenous Knowledge Systems (IKS) office, in the Gandhi Luthuli Documentation Centre (GLDC), was one of the buildings damaged during the petrol bomb attack. 

UKZN students protest against 'filthy' residences after cleaners suspended

Students protesting at the University of KwaZulu-Natal's Westville campus on Tuesday claimed that residences had not been cleaned since cleaning ...
News
8 months ago

She said the second office damaged belonged to the Infrastructure Planning and Projects (IPP) department.

“Fortunately, risk management services were quick to respond and put out the fires, limiting the damage. A full damage assessment is being undertaken. One of the people arrested was witnessed participating in the destruction of the guard house at Forest Hill residence. This incident led to a staff member from risk management services sustaining injuries,” said Zondo. 

Other suspects were arrested after they were allegedly found in possession of a petrol bomb. 

The matter has been referred to law enforcement agencies, and the police would be better placed to provide more details on the ongoing investigation, she said.

“These actions are aimed at rendering the institution ungovernable and are antithetical to teaching and learning. The university will continue to work with law enforcement agencies to ensure the safety of all staff, students, and property,” added Zondo.

UKZN SRC president Wandile Majozi is among several EFF Student Command (EFFSC) members who were arrested after a student protest on Monday. 

Family of slain DUT student go after security company and university

The family of slain Durban University of Technology student Mlungisi Madonsela will have to adjust their claims if they want to sue the university ...
News
3 weeks ago

Yaya Mnikwa, EFFSC media officer in KZN, said Majozi was on his way from his residence to a meeting to discuss the protesting students' grievances. 

“After being informed of the protest, the president was going to attend the meeting that sought to address the students' grievances when he was apprehended. He was not even in the protest,” said Mnikwa.

“There’s a policy to pay 15% upfront and mostly black people can’t afford it. Even those who are funded by NSFAS still haven’t been allocated residence,” he said. 

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Tracking the two gunmen who killed AKA and Tibz on CCTV footage
‘We are all heartbroken’: AKA’s friends and family pay respects at artist’s home