Sport

Lack of cash KOs high-riding SA men's hockey team from top tournament

14 February 2023 - 14:55
David Isaacson Sports reporter
Dayaan Cassiem on attack in the Nations Cup match against Korea in Potchefstroom in December last year.
Image: Nathier Sulaiman/Gallo Images

In a blow to South African hockey, the men’s team has been withdrawn from the top-flight Pro League international competition that will run from 2023 to 2024, the International Hockey Federation (FIH) said on Tuesday. 

The news comes just days after the Indoor Hockey World Cup in Pretoria, where the men’s and women’s teams achieved highest performances, finishing sixth and fourth overall.

The national men’s outdoor team, which includes a few of the indoor heroes, qualified for the Pro League by winning the Nations Cup in Potchefstroom last year, but the South African Hockey Federation (Saha) was unable to provide the necessary financial guarantees to enter the tournament, acting CEO Shaune Baaitjies said.

“We didn’t meet the FIH financial requirements. We’re sad for the team,” she added, pointing out that South Africa's participation in the 2021/22 edition benefited the men’s team at Birmingham 2022, where they made the semifinals, their best finish at a Commonwealth Games since 2002.

The Pro League runs in segments over several months, staged in different centres around the world, meaning travel costs are massive for a team of 18, excluding coaching and support staff.

Ireland, runners-up at the Nations Cup, will take South Africa's spot in the 12-team Pro League.

The FIH said the country's withdrawal would not compromise participation in future.

“[Saha] has confirmed its firm intention to join the league ... in the future, provided their teams, women or men, qualify for it on the field of play, of course.”

