South Africa

Manhunt launched after Eldorado Park activist Ayob Mungalee ‘gunned down’ near home

13 February 2023 - 13:28
Police are looking for suspects after an Eldos activist was gunned down near his home on Sunday. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Roger Lamkin

Police are on the hunt for suspects after Eldorado Park activist Ayob Mungalee was allegedly gunned down near his home on Sunday.

The incident reportedly happened at around 8pm.

Gauteng police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said Mungalee was reportedly “next to his house when he was shot by the suspects”.

“He was certified dead on the scene,” he told TimesLIVE.

A case of murder has been opened, he added.

“Police are appealing to anyone who might have information that can help in the investigation or assist in the apprehension of the suspects to please call the nearest police station or Crime Stop.”

Mungalee was known for his activism in Eldorado Park and had reportedly committed to “cleaning up” the community.

According to posts shared on social media, he had mobilised residents to take a stand against drug dealers operating in the area.

TimesLIVE

