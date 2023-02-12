Four people were gunned down during a house party in the early hours of Sunday in Kwazakhele, Gqeberha.
Eastern Cape organised crime investigation detectives are on the case.
Police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said Kwazakhele police members were on patrol when they were stopped at about 12.45am by a female who reported a shooting at a house in Nomjila Street.
“On arrival, it was established that four people were fatally wounded (three females and one male) and several people sustained injuries (about six to seven, figures still need to be verified),” she said.
“According to information, it is alleged the victims were partying inside and outside the house, consuming alcohol, when three unknown males approached them and started shooting at everyone.
“The owner of the house, aged 28, was fatally wounded.”
The motive for the murders is under investigation. No arrest has been made as yet.
This comes after gunmen killed seven people and injured three others at the end of January during a 50th birthday party in the same neighbourhood. The death toll was revised after investigating officers found one person, believed to have died, still fighting for his life in hospital.
Mass shooting at house party in Kwazakhele, Gqeberha — second in as many weeks
Image: Fredlin Adriaan
