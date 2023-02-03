Ipid reports 93% assault cases against police

According to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate’s (Ipid) annual report for the 2021-2022 financial year, 5,295 cases against police and metro officers were investigated between April 2021 and March 2022.
The five case classifications that contribute 93% (4,908) of complaints were 3,407 of assault, 744 for discharge of the firearm, 410 were deaths as a result of police action, 223 were deaths in police custody and 124 other criminal matters and misconduct.
Ipid said the enforcement of Covid-19 restriction and the July unrest in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal resulted in more cases of police misconduct – particularly assault – being reported to it.
Ipid said 4,015 cases were investigated and referred to the police and the National Prosecuting Authority for disciplinary sanctions and decision for prosecution respectively. The referrals to police involved 311 police officers.
The directorate said it secured 239 disciplinary convictions with 53 officers dismissed from service.
Regarding criminal convictions, Ipid said it secured 20 convictions with the highest sentence imposed being life imprisonment. The other sentences ranged between eight and 22 years for acts of crime.
