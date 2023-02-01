Greed motive for couple who robbed KZN Blind and Deaf Society of millions

The KwaZulu-Natal Blind and Deaf Society says the sentencing of a Durban couple convicted of the theft of R12.6m would bring an end to a painful chapter in the non-profit organisation's history.
This was the reaction from its president Veetha Sewkuran after the Durban Commercial Crimes court sentenced former finance officer Ruvanya Ramiah, 31, and her husband Ayush Rambally, 32.
The couple pleaded guilty in June last year.
Ramiah pleaded guilty to 354 counts of fraud, amounting to R12.6m, and was sentenced to 15 years behind bars, while Rambally pleaded guilty to 79 counts of theft, amounting to R1.7m and was jailed for 10 years (two years wholly suspended for five years).
In her plea, Ramiah said she was employed by the society from March 2012 to February 2019. Her duties involved salary and general payments. She also had access to the society's bank account.
Her husband said he took the money knowing he was not entitled to it. He admitted to being aware that his actions were unlawful and would deprive the society of the funds, which he would use for his wife's purposes.
In handing down the sentences, the court found the couple were not remorseful and pleaded guilty only because of the overwhelming evidence against them.
It also concluded that their motive was greed and not need, as Ramiah was employed.
The National Prosecuting Authority's KZN regional spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara welcomed the sentence and hoped this would act as a deterrent.
“White-collar crime is a serious offence and offenders will be brought to justice,” said Sewkuran.
She said the “reprehensible conduct” by the couple had seriously affected the operations of the society and the delivery of services to its blind and deaf clients.
“We are grateful to our donors, sponsors, staff and other volunteers who remained steadfast in their commitment to the society during this difficult period.”
She said it was this unwavering support which ensured that the organisation was able to provide services during the pandemic, the aftermath of the 2021 riots and the 2022 floods. The organisation had since the detection of the theft in 2019 taken appropriate measures to enhance governance within the organisation.
This has included organisational restructuring, thorough revision of policies, procedures, internal control mechanisms and recruitment of experienced people who could advise and guide the society's operations.
TimesLIVE
Greed motive for couple who robbed KZN Blind and Deaf Society of millions
Image: 123RF/OLIVIER LE MOAL
The KwaZulu-Natal Blind and Deaf Society says the sentencing of a Durban couple convicted of the theft of R12.6m would bring an end to a painful chapter in the non-profit organisation's history.
This was the reaction from its president Veetha Sewkuran after the Durban Commercial Crimes court sentenced former finance officer Ruvanya Ramiah, 31, and her husband Ayush Rambally, 32.
The couple pleaded guilty in June last year.
Ramiah pleaded guilty to 354 counts of fraud, amounting to R12.6m, and was sentenced to 15 years behind bars, while Rambally pleaded guilty to 79 counts of theft, amounting to R1.7m and was jailed for 10 years (two years wholly suspended for five years).
In her plea, Ramiah said she was employed by the society from March 2012 to February 2019. Her duties involved salary and general payments. She also had access to the society's bank account.
Her husband said he took the money knowing he was not entitled to it. He admitted to being aware that his actions were unlawful and would deprive the society of the funds, which he would use for his wife's purposes.
In handing down the sentences, the court found the couple were not remorseful and pleaded guilty only because of the overwhelming evidence against them.
It also concluded that their motive was greed and not need, as Ramiah was employed.
The National Prosecuting Authority's KZN regional spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara welcomed the sentence and hoped this would act as a deterrent.
“White-collar crime is a serious offence and offenders will be brought to justice,” said Sewkuran.
She said the “reprehensible conduct” by the couple had seriously affected the operations of the society and the delivery of services to its blind and deaf clients.
“We are grateful to our donors, sponsors, staff and other volunteers who remained steadfast in their commitment to the society during this difficult period.”
She said it was this unwavering support which ensured that the organisation was able to provide services during the pandemic, the aftermath of the 2021 riots and the 2022 floods. The organisation had since the detection of the theft in 2019 taken appropriate measures to enhance governance within the organisation.
This has included organisational restructuring, thorough revision of policies, procedures, internal control mechanisms and recruitment of experienced people who could advise and guide the society's operations.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos