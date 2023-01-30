×

South Africa

Pupil collapses, dies at Northcliff High School

The Gauteng education department is awaiting a report on the sudden death of a grade 10 pupil

30 January 2023 - 19:54
The Gauteng education department has confirmed that a pupil has died on the sports field at Northcliff High School while playing cricket.
Image: Facebook/Northcliff HIgh School

A pupil at Northcliff High School died on Monday, apparently after collapsing on the school’s sports field.

The incident was confirmed by Gauteng education department spokesperson Steve Mabona.

“Yes, we can confirm [it]. We await a formal report,” Mabona told SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE.

TimesLIVE understands the incident happened while the girl was playing cricket.

Paramedics were apparently called to the scene where she was certified dead.

TimesLIVE

