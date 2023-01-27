Vandalism worsens City Power's financial woes
Entity has an overdraft of more than R6bn
City Power CEO Tshifularo Mashava says the power utility is in a bad financial situation as it is faced with aging infrastructure and continues to bear the brunt of theft and vandalism.
In the entity’s annual integrated report for the 2021-2022 financial year, Machava paints a bleak picture, saying, “over the past few years, the power utility had a negative revenue, surplus and cash flow concerns about its financial position...The risk of the energy crisis in SA has become untenable and the residents and businesses in the City of Johannesburg have borne the brunt of this undesirable situation.”..
Vandalism worsens City Power's financial woes
Entity has an overdraft of more than R6bn
City Power CEO Tshifularo Mashava says the power utility is in a bad financial situation as it is faced with aging infrastructure and continues to bear the brunt of theft and vandalism.
In the entity’s annual integrated report for the 2021-2022 financial year, Machava paints a bleak picture, saying, “over the past few years, the power utility had a negative revenue, surplus and cash flow concerns about its financial position...The risk of the energy crisis in SA has become untenable and the residents and businesses in the City of Johannesburg have borne the brunt of this undesirable situation.”..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos