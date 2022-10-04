Businesses close shop due to water cuts
Joburg South residents turn to relatives for help
As Johannesburg residents continue to feel the pinch of prolonged water interruptions, Farouk Hussain, who owns a car wash and a coffee shop, is now considering buying JoJo tanks just to keep his business afloat.
Hussain, 56, who operates his business in Crown Gardens, said their area did not have water from Saturday morning until Sunday morning. The water shutdown affected most suburbs in the south of Joburg and Johannesburg Water blamed it on load-shedding, which affects reservoirs and water towers. ..
