Stage 2 and 3 load-shedding to become a permanent fixture for next 2 years, says Eskom
Image: Mark Wessels
South Africans should brace for permanent stage 2 and 3 load-shedding for the next two years.
That's according to Eskom chair Mpho Makwana and CEO Andre de Ruyter, who addressed media on current challenges facing the power utility on Sunday.
Makwana said permanent load-shedding is needed to allow the utility time for much-needed maintenance to the constrained system and to provide consistency in outages for South Africans.
He said the new board had met 50 times in its first 112 days in office and a new plan to boost its power plants was approved in December.
This is a developing story.
TimesLIVE
