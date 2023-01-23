×

South Africa

Triple murder probed after gunmen open fire on vehicle in Gugulethu

By TIMESLIVE - 23 January 2023 - 11:41
Two of the victims died on the scene, while a third one died later in hospital after sustaining serious gunshot wounds. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/artfully

Police are investigating a triple murder after gunmen opened fire on a vehicle on Sunday evening in Gugulethu, Cape Town.

Three occupants of the vehicle – men aged 28 to 30 – were killed.

“Reports from the scene indicate the vehicle in which the deceased were travelling had just entered NY6 at approximately 5.50pm when it came under fire from unknown gunmen, who later fled in another vehicle. Numerous shots were fired at the vehicle, wounding all occupants,” said police spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa.

Two of the victims died on the scene, while a third one died later in hospital after sustaining serious gunshot wounds from the shooting incident.

“The motive for the shooting is yet to be determined with provincial detectives pursuing several leads as part of their investigation.

Anyone with information that may assist with the investigation can confidentially contact the police on 08600-10111 or via the MySAPS app.

TimesLIVE

