×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Woman arrested for ‘stabbing twin sister to death, then taking an axe to her body’

21 January 2023 - 12:14
A 36-year-old Limpopo woman has been arrested of allegedly stabbing her twin sister to death.
A 36-year-old Limpopo woman has been arrested of allegedly stabbing her twin sister to death.
Image: 123RF/FERNANDO GREGORY MILAN

Limpopo police have arrested a 36-year-old woman for allegedly stabbing her twin sister to death.

Provincial police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said the incident happened on Wednesday in Ga-Mogotlane village. The suspect, who was on the run, was arrested two days later.  

“Police were called to the scene of domestic violence and on their arrival they found a female victim lying in a pool of blood with multiple stab wounds. The victim was certified dead on the scene,” said Mojapelo.

“A case of murder was opened and preliminarily investigation revealed that the victim got into a heated argument with her twin sister who then fetched a knife and stabbed her several times. The suspect then chopped the sister with an axe before fleeing the scene.”

Provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe said: “The incident is very disturbing and unfortunate, especially the brutal manner in which the suspect attacked her own sister. We appeal to community members to find amicable ways of approaching domestic-related challenges instead of resorting to violence.”

The suspect is set to appear in the Moletlane periodical court on Monday.

TimesLIVE

What did they do to suffer brutal deaths, families ask after two KZN matric pupils die in axe attack

What did two Ginyane High School matric pupils do to deserve such brutal deaths? This is the question plaguing family members and friends of Nqobile ...
News
5 months ago

Man on murder charge after girlfriend killed with axe

A 26-year-old man who allegedly killed his girlfriend with an axe was arrested at a farm in Balfour in the Eastern Cape on Sunday night.
News
1 year ago

Former Blue Bulls player turned axe-murderer fails appeal bid

Former Blue Bulls rugby player Joseph Ntshongwana, who was sentenced in 2014 to five life terms for four murders and a rape, has failed in his bid ...
News
1 year ago

Man who hacked girlfriend and children to death gets six life terms

Nowa Makula, 32, had earlier been convicted of murdering his girlfriend and the children — three of whom he had fathered — in November 2020.
News
1 year ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Ramaphosa criticises cadres for disunity after heckling disrupts opening speech ...