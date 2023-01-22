The department of health will from Monday start with the screening, verification, medical examination and payment of benefits to eligible former mineworkers who contracted tuberculosis (TB) or silicosis in March 1965 and December 2019.
The countrywide programme will kick off in the northern parts of KwaZulu-Natal before moving to other provinces.
In May 2018, a settlement agreement was concluded between a number of mining companies and the class action representatives of miners who contracted TB or silicosis.
The agreement made provision for the establishment of the Tshiamiso Trust in terms of which the claims of eligible mineworkers and the dependants of deceased mineworkers arising from silicosis and pulmonary tuberculosis will be paid.
The department said on Sunday claimants should bring relevant documents including a valid ID, service and medical records and the deceased mineworker’s death certificate or autopsy report, if available.
“The compensation amount will depend on a number of factors including the severity of the permanent respiratory impairment suffered by the mineworkers and their employment history at qualifying and non-qualifying mines,” the department said.
Health department to compensate miners who contracted TB or silicosis
Image: ALON SKUY
The department of health will from Monday start with the screening, verification, medical examination and payment of benefits to eligible former mineworkers who contracted tuberculosis (TB) or silicosis in March 1965 and December 2019.
The countrywide programme will kick off in the northern parts of KwaZulu-Natal before moving to other provinces.
In May 2018, a settlement agreement was concluded between a number of mining companies and the class action representatives of miners who contracted TB or silicosis.
The agreement made provision for the establishment of the Tshiamiso Trust in terms of which the claims of eligible mineworkers and the dependants of deceased mineworkers arising from silicosis and pulmonary tuberculosis will be paid.
The department said on Sunday claimants should bring relevant documents including a valid ID, service and medical records and the deceased mineworker’s death certificate or autopsy report, if available.
“The compensation amount will depend on a number of factors including the severity of the permanent respiratory impairment suffered by the mineworkers and their employment history at qualifying and non-qualifying mines,” the department said.
Miners face new TB threat as pandemic disrupts treatment
In cases where the mineworkers have died, dependants were urged to submit the relevant documents including a death certificate to the department.
“A claim for a mineworker who died before December 10 2019 will only be eligible if the main cause of death is attributed to silicosis or TB, or there is an approved Occupational Diseases in Mines & Works Act certificate or other exceptions.”
A list of qualifying gold mines and periods is accessible here.
The department called on former mineworkers or their dependants to visit their nearest lodgement site in their areas.
Compensation claims can be lodged or made at the following sites:
To check if they have a potentially valid claim, the department asked people to contact the Tshiamiso Call Centre on 080 1000 240 within South Africa borders or send a WhatsApp message on 078 504 9004 or email to info@tshiamisotrust.com.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos