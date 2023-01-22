×

South Africa

Health department to compensate miners who contracted TB or silicosis

22 January 2023 - 16:12
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
Protesters voice their opinions outside the high court in Johannesburg during the case between gold mining companies and miners who had contracted silicosis. The department of health will this week begin the programme of screening and paying benefits to those who qualify. File image.
Image: ALON SKUY

The department of health will from Monday start with the screening, verification, medical examination and payment of benefits to eligible former mineworkers who contracted tuberculosis (TB) or silicosis in March 1965 and December 2019.

The countrywide programme will kick off in the northern parts of KwaZulu-Natal before moving to other provinces. 

In May 2018, a settlement agreement was concluded between a number of mining companies and the class action representatives of miners who contracted TB or silicosis.

The agreement made provision for the establishment of the Tshiamiso Trust in terms of which the claims of eligible mineworkers and the dependants of deceased mineworkers arising from silicosis and pulmonary tuberculosis will be paid.

The department said on Sunday claimants should bring relevant documents including a valid ID, service and medical records and the deceased mineworker’s death certificate or autopsy report, if available.

“The compensation amount will depend on a number of factors including the severity of the permanent respiratory impairment suffered by the mineworkers and their employment history at qualifying and non-qualifying mines,” the department said.

In cases where the mineworkers have died, dependants were urged to submit the relevant documents including a death certificate to the department.

“A claim for a mineworker who died before December 10 2019 will only be eligible if the main cause of death is attributed to silicosis or TB, or there is an approved Occupational Diseases in Mines & Works Act certificate or other exceptions.”

A list of qualifying gold mines and periods is accessible here.

The department called on former mineworkers or their dependants to visit their nearest lodgement site in their areas.

Compensation claims can be lodged or made at the following sites:

  • January 23 to 24 — Vryheid Hospital and Dumbe Community Health Centre.
  • January 26 to 27 — Nkonjeni Hospital to service communities around Ulundi
  • January 30 to February 4 —  Itshelejuba Hospital to service people from Pongola and surrounding communities and Benedictine Hospital to service people from Nongoma, Usuthu and surrounding communities.
  • February 1 — Benedictine Hospital to service people from Mandlakazi and local communities.
  • February 2 — Benedictine Hospital to service people from Matheni and local communities

To check if they have a potentially valid claim, the department asked people to contact the Tshiamiso Call Centre on 080 1000 240 within South Africa borders or send a WhatsApp message on 078 504 9004 or email to info@tshiamisotrust.com.

TimesLIVE

