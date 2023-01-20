A Cape Town woman has sustained serious injuries after being attacked by a pit bull on Thursday afternoon.
Medics from Titanium Securitas Medical Response said advanced life support intervention had to be used to stabilise the woman.
“On arrival our medical team found the patient to be in a serious condition.
“She was bitten multiple times all over her body. She unfortunately sustained gruesome injuries.”
The woman was transported to hospital for urgent care.
TimesLIVE
Cape Town woman attacked by pit bull in a serious condition
Image: Titanium Securitas
TimesLIVE
