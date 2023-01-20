×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Cape Town woman attacked by pit bull in a serious condition

20 January 2023 - 10:13
A Cape Town woman was attacked by a pit bull on Thursday.
A Cape Town woman was attacked by a pit bull on Thursday.
Image: Titanium Securitas

A Cape Town woman has sustained serious injuries after being attacked by a pit bull on Thursday afternoon. 

Medics from Titanium Securitas Medical Response said advanced life support intervention had to be used to stabilise the woman. 

“On arrival our medical team found the patient to be in a serious condition.

“She was bitten multiple times all over her body. She unfortunately sustained gruesome injuries.”

The woman was transported to hospital for urgent care. 

TimesLIVE

Double ID keeps pitbull attack accused in jail

Proceedings were postponed before a bail hearing could get under way on Thursday when the nationality of a man facing a culpable homicide charge was ...
News
2 weeks ago

Family of Limpopo pitbull victim want explanation from dogs' owner

The family of the Limpopo woman who was attacked and killed by two pit bull dogs say they are struggling to come to terms with her death.
News
2 weeks ago

Pitbull lover Magor arrested after ‘racist’ outburst

Belinda Magor, the woman behind the voice note on a WhatsApp group calling for the killing of black men and removal of productive organs of black ...
News
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Ramaphosa criticises cadres for disunity after heckling disrupts opening speech ...