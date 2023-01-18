×

World

Helicopter crashes near nursery close to Kyiv, there are casualties - governor

By Max Hunder - 18 January 2023 - 11:44
Image: REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

A helicopter crashed near a nursery and a residential building in the town of Brovary outside the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Wednesday, and there were casualties, the local governor said.

"At the time of the tragedy, children and staff of the institution were in the kindergarten. Everyone has now been evacuated," Kyiv region governor Oleksiy Kuleba wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

Reuters

Image: VALENTYN OGIRENKO/ Reuters

