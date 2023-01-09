Jukskei drowning pastor left SA for Zim last month
However, police confirm locating and obtaining a statement from him
The prophet who led a group of people to the deadly Jukskei River in December for a ritual has left for Zimbabwe.
Kind Kupe, a Zimbabwean national popularly known as “Mvundla” [his clan name] in Alexandra, was said to be missing in action after he was last seen on the day of the tragic accident that saw 14 of his followers drowning after being swept away by a heavy current during a baptism ritual in Bramley Park, Johannesburg...
