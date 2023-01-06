Third suspect in rape and robbery cases linked through forensic evidence

Cases had been reported in Mecklenburg, Driekop, Burgersfort and Apel. Mojapelo said in all the cases, the victims reported they were targeted when they were alone in a taxi after other passengers had disembarked.
“One suspect would use pepper spray while the driver drove to nearby bushes. The three perpetrators would then take turns raping the victims and thereafter rob them of their valuables such as cellphones and handbags,” he said.
When the first incident occurred on July 29 2017 at about 9.45pm in bushes near Ga-Selala village under the Mecklenburg policing area, the driver and his friend allegedly raped a 32-year-old woman and robbed her of valuables.
On September 16 2018, also in the Mecklenburg policing area, two women were allegedly raped by the three suspects and robbed of their valuables.
During their arrests, some stolen items were found in possession of one suspect.
A third suspect is behind bars in connection with nine rapes committed in the Sekhukhune district of Limpopo between 2017 and 2018.
The 31-year-old suspect was traced and arrested in Ga-Sekororo village outside Tzaneen on Tuesday.
Limpopo police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said the suspects — a taxi driver and two friends — were arrested in October 2018 after 10 women aged between 19 and 32 were raped and robbed of their valuables with a similar modus operandi linking the cases. He said it is believed the suspects’ reign of terror started in July 2017.
“The third suspect was released due to lack of evidence until he was recently linked through forensic evidence.”
Mojapelo said the 31-year-old suspect will appear in the Mecklenburg magistrate’s court on January 11 for a formal bail application. His two alleged accomplices will return to court on February 22 to apply for bail.
“The three suspects are facing charges of rape, robbery and possession of suspected stolen property.”
TimesLIVE
