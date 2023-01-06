×

South Africa

Two dead in KZN N2 head-on collision

By Sakhiseni Nxumalo - 06 January 2023 - 10:00
A vehicle caught alight after a collision in which two people were killed in KwaZulu-Natal.
Image: IPSS Medical Rescue

Two people have died after a head-on collision on the N2 near Zinkwazi on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast.

The vehicle in which they were travelling caught alight after the crash on Friday morning.

IPSS Medical Rescue said the driver and passenger succumbed to their injuries.

IPSS spokesperson Paul Herbst said the fire was contained by the KwaDukuza fire department. The driver of another vehicle was trapped with serious injuries and treated by their advanced life support team while being extricated by the fire department. 

A passenger in the second vehicle had moderate injuries, he added.

Road Traffic Inspectorate spokesperson Zinhle Mngomezulu confirmed the incident and said law enforcement was at the scene to deal with traffic. She said traffic in both lanes was obstructed, with northbound vehicles diverted at Zinkwazi and southbound cars at Mandini. 

“It’s raining in that area and there’s heavy congestion in the southbound lane. We urge motorists to exercise caution in that area as roads are wet and slippery.”

TimesLIVE

