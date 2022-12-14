Eskom Group CEO André de Ruyter has resigned as pressure mounted for him to step down due to rolling blackouts.
“Mr De Ruyter has agreed to stay for an additional period beyond the stipulated 30-days’ notice to ensure continuity while we urgently embark on a search for his successor. His last day at Eskom will be March 31 2023,” said Eskom board chairperson Mpho Makwana on Wednesday.
“On behalf of the Eskom board, executive and the entire Eskom staff, I thank De Ruyter for his extraordinary service to the people of South Africa. I also thank De Ruyter’s family for supporting the group chief executive during the tumultuous period."
De Ruyter said: "it has been an honour and privilege to serve Eskom and South Africa.
"I wish all the hardworking people of Eskom well,” he said.
Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan said De Ruyter has carried an enormous burden on behalf of SA. "I want to thank him for his sacrifice and resilience in a difficult job.”
Eskom CEO De Ruyter quits as blackouts pressure mounts
Image: Michele Spatari/Bloomberg
