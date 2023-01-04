“Those who might have wanted to machinate certain outcomes, in the end they saw how the branches and membership of the ANC spoke.”
'There is no betrayal in the ANC,' says Ramaphosa after being dumped by some branches at elective conference
Image: Thapelo Morebudi.
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa says he does not feel betrayed by some branches who dumped him at the party’s 55th national conference last month.
“There is no betrayal in the ANC. What we went through was the voices of the branches. This was a conference of the branches,” said Ramaphosa.
Flanked by the newly elected ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula and second deputy secretary-general Maropene Ramokgopa, he was addressing the media after laying a wreath on the gravesite of late ANC president Zaccheus Mahabane at the Seeisoville Cemetery in Kroonstad in the Free State.
The ceremony is part of a build up to the ANC 111th birthday celebrations on Sunday. This was Ramaphosa's first public engagement since being re-elected for a second term as party president.
TimesLIVE previously reported that Limpopo's Stan Mathabatha and his deputy Florence Radzilani were expected to come under heavy fire over their failed attempt to ditch Ramaphosa for Zweli Mkhize at the eleventh hour.
Ultimately, Ramaphosa said it was the basic units of the ANC that spoke and expressed their general views of the membership of the party.
“Those who might have wanted to machinate certain outcomes, in the end they saw how the branches and membership of the ANC spoke.”
