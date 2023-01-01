×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Days of e-tolls numbered: Lesufi says deactivation will be finalised soon

01 January 2023 - 10:57
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana has announced e-tolls will be scrapped. File photo.
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana has announced e-tolls will be scrapped. File photo.
Image: SIMON MATHEBULA

The Gauteng government says the deactivation of the e-tolls billing system will be finalised in 2023.

Premier Panyaza Lesufi said in a statement the notice to switch off the e-tolls will be gazetted, with the switch-off taking place 14 days after the release of the gazette.

He said the gazette will be released in early 2023, as agreed by the national department of transport.

Lesufi has assured Gauteng residents there is no turning back on doing away with e-tolls.

“The premier is thrilled by the progress made thus far by the technical team that has been assigned with deactivating the e-tolls billing system,” Lesufi's office said.

The deactivation was scheduled to be on December 31, but the provincial government said due to the need to finalise key components of the MOU with the national government, the matter would be finalised in the new year.

The Gauteng government had committed to cover 30% of the R47bn debt roads agency Sanral incurred as a result of the Gauteng Freeway Improvement Project (GFIP).

TimesLIVE

Decision on e-tolls to be finalised by December 31, says Lesufi

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi says motorists in the province will know the decision on e-tolls by the end of the year.
News
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Ramaphosa criticises cadres for disunity after heckling disrupts opening speech ...