Known as “O Rei,” or “The King,” Pelé died on Thursday at the age of 82 after a battle with colon cancer, less than four months after Britain's longest-reigning monarch passed away aged 96.
Pelé, who scored a goal in the friendly match that brought together the top players from the state of Sao Paulo and the best players of Rio de Janeiro, recalled the game when the queen died on September 8.
He said on Twitter he had admired Elizabeth ever since the first time he saw her in person, when “she came to Brazil to witness our love for football and experienced the magic of a packed Maracanã.”
Years later, in 1997, the queen honoured Pelé with an honorary knighthood of the British Empire. He remembered the moment in an Instagram post in 2017 when he thanked “all the British people for their affection”.
After the news of his death on Thursday, London's Wembley Stadium was lit up in the yellow and green colours of Brazil with a sign reading his name. The Prince and Princess of Wales shared a picture of the tribute on social media.
The 'King' and the Queen: Bewitched by Pele, Elizabeth II made him a Knight
Image: Ian WaldieReuters
In 2022, Britain lost its queen and Brazil its soccer 'king' — two giant figures of the 20th century who crossed paths at least twice over the years.
Former Pelé teammate Gerson recalled one of those times in an interview with Reuters this week. The year was 1968, and Elizabeth was guest of honour at a soccer match at Rio de Janeiro's monumental Maracanã stadium during an official visit to Brazil. After the game, she presented Pelé with a trophy.
“I was there,” said Gerson, who won the 1970 World Cup with Brazil and also played against Pelé's side in the 1968 game. “It was a remarkable moment, having the queen at a soccer match was not usual — and here in Brazil it happened only once, exactly that game.”
Gerson appeared in pictures next to Pelé, the queen and her husband Prince Philip, and said he had a photo of the moment framed and put on display in his home.
