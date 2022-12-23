There was much celebration when eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda reopened the Rachel Finlayson pool on the Durban promenade on Friday.
The pool, once a major beachfront attraction, had been empty since about 2015 and became an eyesore as it was surrounded by overgrown grass and shrubs.
An upgrade of more than R4m began in 2015 and was, according to reports, supposed to be completed within a year. However, it ground to a halt over contractual issues.
Two weeks ago, the city again came under fire for not repairing the facility, as well as the pool at the children’s amusement centre, before the festive season The city was already taking heat due to high E coli readings at its beaches in the wake of sewage spillages.
At a gathering of the mayor and senior city officials on Friday, the pool was officially reopened for swimming.
Thousands of holidaymakers have descended on the beachfront to enjoy beaches since December 16.
Municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said there were about 5,000 bathers and about 6,000 people on the sand on December 17 when scores of people were caught in a rip current. At least three people died and 17 were injured.
After years of delays, eThekwini mayor reopens Rachel Finlayson pool
