A house robbery case has been registered with the police after three bogus municipal workers robbed a house in Naudeville, Welkom.
Free State police spokesperson Capt Stephen Thakeng said a domestic worker allegedly heard a knock at the gate on Wednesday morning.
“Upon checking, she was confronted by three African males who claimed to be from Matjhabeng municipality coming to check the water meter reading, as per request of her employer. She allegedly refused to allow them entry but they insisted until she decided to open the gate for them,” Thakeng said.
The domestic worker was overpowered and forced inside the house, her head was covered with a blanket and she was tied up, he said.
“She managed to untie herself and informed her employer. Two wristwatches, Gucci perfume, Versace perfume and a remote control were stolen.”
The suspects wore blue jeans, blue overall tops, green reflector jackets and face masks.
“Anyone with information that can assist in tracing the suspects, Capt Yolanda Hulme of Welkom serious and violent crimes can be contacted at 082-493-1204 or Crime Stop number 08600-10111.”
TimesLIVE
Perfume, watches taken by 'municipal workers' in Welkom house robbery
Image: 123RF/Fernando Gregory Milan
