Police have cautioned community members from carrying large amounts of cash following a robbery that saw a Limpopo stokvel losing R60,000 of its savings to criminals on Saturday.
It is reported that the stokvel members gathered at the home of one of the members at Tshware village in GaMamabolo, when they were ambushed by two armed men who locked the group in a room before taking off with the proceeds.
“At about 10.30am, before they could share their monthly contributions, two suspects appeared and ordered everyone to lie down. They then took all the money and before they fled the scene, they locked all of them into one of the rooms,” said Limpopo police spokesperson Malesela Ledwaba.
A stokvel in Limpopo robbed R60,000 while busy sharing the money
Image: Leon Swart/123rf.com
The provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe cautioned community members and business owners against carrying large amount of money or to share stokvel money in hard cash.
"We often receive reports like this, where stokvel members withdraw large amounts of money and proceed to the house of one of the members to share it, especially during this time of the year,” she said.
“This method obviously attracts criminals. Stokvel members are advised to make use of electronic funds transfer (EFT) which minimises crimes of this nature.”
Anyone with information about the robbery is urged to contact investigating officer Sgt Samuel Malemela on 076 749 8403 or the nearest police station 08600 10111 or MySAPSApp
sibiyan@sowetan.co.za
