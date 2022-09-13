×

News

Police team catches robbery, theft and housebreaking suspects in Pretoria

13 September 2022 - 21:59
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
Two of the the housebreaking, robbery and theft suspects who were arrested by the police team in Pretoria on Tuesday. They have been linked to various cases, including housebreaking that was committed in Benoni this month.
Image: SAPS

Police on Tuesday arrested three men suspected of being responsible for house robberies, housebreakings and theft in Gauteng and nearby provinces.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said a team comprising the Gauteng highway patrol unit, the Gauteng traffic police saturation unit, BadBoyz Security, Tracker Connect and FRS-Falcon Risk Solutions, caught the suspects in Pretoria after the team had been monitoring their movement.

Masondo said the suspects were found in possession of various housebreaking implements.  The vehicle driven by the suspects was taken to the police pound as the investigation continued.

“The suspects are linked to various cases including housebreaking that was committed in Benoni this month, where suspects took multiple electronic devices and appliances.

“It was also established that they were previously arrested for committing similar offences,” Masondo said.

TimesLIVE

