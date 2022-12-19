In 2019, former professional footballer Sibusiso Sibeko was sitting at his home in Naledi, Soweto, club-less and nursing an ankle injury that had kept him on the sidelines and without an income.
Sibeko, who was 30 at the time, said he was broke and depressed.
However, later that year, his life turned around when he was given a job to teach football to high school children in Northcliff, Johannesburg, where he would earn R800 a month.
While at the private school, Reddford House, Sibeko met barista Khulekani Mpala who taught him how to make coffee.
After learning the skill, Sibeko then decided to teach township children how to make coffee.
Through his business Siyavutha Holdings – a property investment company he established in 2020 – Sibeko came up with a youth empowerment programme that teaches pupils in grades 10 to 12 how to make coffee.
The programme has partnered with three schools in Johannesburg and is training 50 pupils in the art of making coffee by giving them exposure at various events.
One of their pop-up stores is at the ongoing ANC's 55th national elective conference at Nasrec, Johannesburg. They sell freshly brewed coffee to thousands of delegates who have been spending sleepless nights discussing policy and electing leadership.
Sibeko, now 33, is the managing director of a coffee brand called Huis Van Cofifi.
Sibeko's full of beans about his coffee business
ANC conference breathes life into former footballer's pop-up store
Image: Thulani Mbele
In 2019, former professional footballer Sibusiso Sibeko was sitting at his home in Naledi, Soweto, club-less and nursing an ankle injury that had kept him on the sidelines and without an income.
Sibeko, who was 30 at the time, said he was broke and depressed.
However, later that year, his life turned around when he was given a job to teach football to high school children in Northcliff, Johannesburg, where he would earn R800 a month.
While at the private school, Reddford House, Sibeko met barista Khulekani Mpala who taught him how to make coffee.
After learning the skill, Sibeko then decided to teach township children how to make coffee.
Through his business Siyavutha Holdings – a property investment company he established in 2020 – Sibeko came up with a youth empowerment programme that teaches pupils in grades 10 to 12 how to make coffee.
The programme has partnered with three schools in Johannesburg and is training 50 pupils in the art of making coffee by giving them exposure at various events.
One of their pop-up stores is at the ongoing ANC's 55th national elective conference at Nasrec, Johannesburg. They sell freshly brewed coffee to thousands of delegates who have been spending sleepless nights discussing policy and electing leadership.
Sibeko, now 33, is the managing director of a coffee brand called Huis Van Cofifi.
Former professional footballer Sibusiso Sibeko teaches the skill to make coffee to township pupils.
He is assisted by three pupils from Emshukantambo Secondary School in Pimville, Soweto, who are beneficiaries of the programme.
On their menu is their unique Sowetocano (their Americano) and Sowetoccino (their cappuccino), among other options named after where they come from in Soweto.
''We teach the kids the skill of making coffee. One of the most significant reasons why we set up this initiative was for a sobriety purpose. I am from Soweto, and the environment there is hostile and rife with social ills such as drug abuse, alcohol abuse and it is really affecting the teenagers.
"When I was introduced to the coffee space, I connected with a lot of people and saw that as an opportunity to get the kids exposed. I saw coffee as a medium to transport kids into various industries,” said Sibeko.
One of the pupils working at the coffee shop, Nompumelelo Nxumalo, 16, said she is grateful for the opportunity to learn how to make coffee.
''I feel so appreciated with this opportunity. Coming from Soweto, the only thing that I am exposed to a lot is teenage pregnancy and substance abuse. The house next door to where I stay is literally a tavern. That is what I was exposed to. I thought that is all there is to life,'' said Nompumelelo.
Boitumelo Eland, 15, said꞉ ''Selling in such a big event is overwhelming and exciting because we get to interact with new people and get exposed to a lot of things happening here. I want a stable foundation for my future. I won’t struggle with having to apply for jobs because we are taught how to make coffee and get a qualification after completing the course.’’
kokam@sowetan.co.za
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos