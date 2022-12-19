Spread the festive cheer with this inspirational MTN CallerTunez
Get a moving ringback tone by downloading gospel star Zaza Mokhethi's hit, Imbewu, as a CallerTunez
Get into the festive cheer with an exciting personalised audio experience from MTN's CallerTunez.
You may have heard it before, a short inspirational verse from one of your favourite gospel artists or that 30-second snippet of the latest amapiano hit, calling your friends and family has never been more exciting with CallerTunez.
People who call you can hear a personalised song instead of the normal ringback tone.
Callertunez are different from a ringtone. A ringtone is what you hear on your phone when someone calls you, while CallerTunez is what the caller hears when they call you.
MTN subscribers will be happy to know they have access to some of their favourite artist’s music such as gospel singer, Zaza Mokhethi’s Imbewu, which is now available as a CallerTunez.
Mokhethi is a top SA gospel artist from KwaThema who has sung backing vocals for gospel greats like Rebecca Malope, Solly Mahlangu and Keke.
She has performed on world stages and spent time in London performing in the Africa Africa theatre production which enthralled audiences.
On her return, after spending some time as a member of Joyous Celebration, the singer released her first solo album Umoya Oyingcwele, and the title track was nominated for a Crown Gospel Award.
It is no secret that Mokhethi is taking gospel music to the next level with her new track, Imbewu.
Mokhethi is also a dynamic businesswoman. Her company, Zazha Holdings, consists of a record label, fragrance and fashion line and a foundation.
Imbewu can now be your CallerTunez by simply by dialling *123*10*47# to subscribe. Get this track exclusive to MTN on your phone for all your family and friends to hear this festive season.
How to activate your CallerTunez
MTN subscribers can dial the USSD string *123*10*47# for this particular CallerTunez and subscribe. The first day is free and thereafter it will cost you R1 a week.
You can change your CallerTunez as often as you like with MTN’s wide selection of tracks.
This article was paid for by MTN.