Spread the festive cheer with this inspirational MTN CallerTunez

Get into the festive cheer with an exciting personalised audio experience from MTN's CallerTunez.

You may have heard it before, a short inspirational verse from one of your favourite gospel artists or that 30-second snippet of the latest amapiano hit, calling your friends and family has never been more exciting with CallerTunez.

People who call you can hear a personalised song instead of the normal ringback tone.

Callertunez are different from a ringtone. A ringtone is what you hear on your phone when someone calls you, while CallerTunez is what the caller hears when they call you.

MTN subscribers will be happy to know they have access to some of their favourite artist’s music such as gospel singer, Zaza Mokhethi’s Imbewu, which is now available as a CallerTunez.

Mokhethi is a top SA gospel artist from KwaThema who has sung backing vocals for gospel greats like Rebecca Malope, Solly Mahlangu and Keke.

She has performed on world stages and spent time in London performing in the Africa Africa theatre production which enthralled audiences.