“I have a lot of excitement about the leadership that has been elected. I believe this is the leadership that will lead towards the renewal of the organisation. It will not be disrupted. I believe the individuals there will bring more efficiency and effectiveness to the ANC so that it can be a vibrant organisation,” said Kubayi.
“Having three women in the leadership, a gendered generational mix, this is a mixture of different generations that are there. I believe society will be able to resonate with us because we have young women like Maropene [Ramokgopa] who represents what we have aspired for.’’
Eastern Cape premier and defeated deputy president candidate Oscar Mabuyane said candidates who occupy national positions in government had an upper hand going into the national elective conference.
“If I would have campaigned myself, I would have maybe performed better. I have never campaigned. I was nominated by branches without campaigning. I am coming from a point of being a provincial leader. You are disadvantaged as a provincial leader compared to national leaders that are moving to all provinces campaigning.
“For me to get more than 1,800 votes, I am so humbled by branches who voted for me. It means they see potential in me and believe I would have contributed to this organisation. We will support the people that are elected,” said Mabuyane.
New leadership seen to be fit for purpose
'The future of SA looks bright'
Image: Leon Sadiki
“The future of South Africa looks bright. I feel like a baby.’’
These were the words of minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele. He was reacting to the election of the ANC’s top 7 officials, where Cyril Ramaphosa was re-elected president in Nasrec, Johannesburg, on Monday, at the party's 55th national elective conference.
“These results are of an ANC that is committed to renewal. What makes me happy is that the future of South Africa looks bright. This was a collective job where we worked with comrades day in and day out. People thought we were mad. The structures of the ANC have spoken. For my country I am excited. I feel like a baby,” said Gungubele.
Human settlements minister Mmamoloko Kubayi said the election of three women in the top 7 will strengthen the ANC’s ability to attract more voters.
Nomvula Mokonyane and Maropene Ramokgopa were elected first and second deputy secretary-general, respectively.
Gwen Ramokgopa was elected treasurer-general.
LISTEN | Mondli Gungubele, Baleka Mbete, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, Mmamoloko Kubayi react
