Masina pulls out to back Mabe for treasurer-general post
'The very unity we talk about must be seen through ourselves'
In a surprise turn of events, Mzwandile Masina has pulled out of the treasurer-general race at the 11th hour, to support Pule Mabe for the position.
Masina made the announcement alongside Mabe at Nasrec on Sunday.
Masina said the ANC lobbying doesn't stop until the last minute and that they had been engaging the ANC Gauteng leaders as well as other provinces.
"We've agreed we should support comrade Pule as the T-G and we demobilised because we all had fully fledged campaigns going in the structures of the organisation so we've agreed to give him support.
"Unfortunately, at the time we'd agreed... the ballot was printed, and some people had already voted but we've demobilised so that we don't split the vote," Masina said.
Masina received 348 branch nominations compared to Mabe's 428 nominations. Bejani Chauke led T-G nominations after receiving 552 nominations.
Mabe said the intended objective between himself and Masina was common.
"Comrade Zwai [Masina] and I, our mission is the same and what we want to see in the ANC is common... the kind of desired leadership we want.
"The very unity we talk about must be seen through ourselves and the first option was it wouldn't be ideal for us to contest for the same position together.
"We won't allow for others to think they can emerge out of what they think are divisions. There are no divisions. We're very united and what we want is common and what we want will emerge out of this conference," Mabe said.
