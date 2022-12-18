A sewer overflow has led to the closure of Fish Hoek Beach on Sunday.
The City of Cape Town said as a precautionary measure, visitors were advised that the main bathing area at Fish Hoek Beach was temporarily closed until further notice.
“The temporary closure is due to a sewer overflow in the area — the cause of which has yet to be identified. Various city departments have been activated to respond to this incident,” the city said in a statement.
City health officials will take daily water samples until the quality of the water meets the minimum requirements for recreational activities as determined by the national water quality guidelines.
“In the meantime, the public is advised to avoid contact with the water until further notice. Contact with the water could result in potential gastrointestinal issues and therefore any person who enters the water does so at their own risk,” the city said.
Health warning signage was erected to notify beachgoers of the situation.
TimesLIVE
Sewer overflow leads to temporary closure of Fish Hoek Beach
Image: Esa Alexander/Sunday Times
