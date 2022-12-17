Cape Town's Muizenberg Beach has been reopened.
Authorities temporarily closed a section of the beach on the False Bay coastline on Monday after an electrical fault at a nearby sewer pump station.
According to the city, the fault affected the mouth of the Zandvlei. On Friday, the city announced the whole beach had been opened.
“The City of Cape Town has opened the section between Muizenberg Pavilion and Sunrise Beach to the public,” it said.
“This section of beach was closed as a precautionary measure on Monday December 12 following an electrical failure at a nearby sewer pump station, impacting on the mouth of the Zandvlei.
Muizenberg Beach reopened after electrical failure at pump station fixed
Image: 123RF/sunshineseeds
Cape Town's Muizenberg Beach has been reopened.
Authorities temporarily closed a section of the beach on the False Bay coastline on Monday after an electrical fault at a nearby sewer pump station.
According to the city, the fault affected the mouth of the Zandvlei. On Friday, the city announced the whole beach had been opened.
“The City of Cape Town has opened the section between Muizenberg Pavilion and Sunrise Beach to the public,” it said.
“This section of beach was closed as a precautionary measure on Monday December 12 following an electrical failure at a nearby sewer pump station, impacting on the mouth of the Zandvlei.
“The city continuously monitored the water quality since the closure, and can confirm that the latest water samples are within the minimum requirement for recreational activities as determined by the national water quality guidelines.”
Signage warning people not to swim in the section of the beach that had been affected has since been removed.
“The issue at the pump station was resolved on the same day (on Monday), and it has been operating normally since then. However, city health advised at the time that the beach be closed in the vicinity of the Zandvlei mouth as a precautionary measure until such time as the samples are within the required levels.”
TimesLIVE
Muizenburg Beach partially closed after sewer pump station fault
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos