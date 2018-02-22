South Africa

Posh Umhlanga beach still closed after sewage spill

By Suthentira Govender - 22 February 2018 - 16:08
A notice on the Umhlanga promenade warns that the beach has been closed due to a sewage spill
A notice on the Umhlanga promenade warns that the beach has been closed due to a sewage spill
Image: SUPPLIED

Beaches at Durban’s swanky seaside suburb of Umhlanga remain closed until the water quality is tested.

The eThekwini Municipality shut the beaches on Wednesday after a pipe burst‚ spilling sewage into the water and the promenade. The area is popular with locals and tourists.

The Umhlanga Urban Improvement Precinct (UIP) posted an alert on social media platforms to inform residents that “the municipality has issued a full closure of all Umhlanga beaches due to a burst sewer pipe”.

Durban's Umhlanga beach closed in wake of sewage spill

A sewage spill in the plush Durban suburb of Umhlanga‚ has forced the closure of all its beaches.
News
1 day ago

UIP spokesman Cara Reilly said on Thursday that the sewage spill had been resolved “thanks to the efforts of the council’s waste water department who worked through the night‚ and identified the issue deep in the vegetation”.

“The re-instatement of this vegetation and related retaining wall will be monitored by the UIP but the promenade is open and fully usable.

“The beaches remain closed while we wait for the water quality test to be carried out‚ and once this is done we will inform stakeholders‚” added Reilly.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

As it happened: Electing SA’s next president in Parliament
'Why the rush': Jacob Zuma’s brother speaks
X