Posh Umhlanga beach still closed after sewage spill

UIP spokesman Cara Reilly said on Thursday that the sewage spill had been resolved “thanks to the efforts of the council’s waste water department who worked through the night‚ and identified the issue deep in the vegetation”.

“The re-instatement of this vegetation and related retaining wall will be monitored by the UIP but the promenade is open and fully usable.

“The beaches remain closed while we wait for the water quality test to be carried out‚ and once this is done we will inform stakeholders‚” added Reilly.