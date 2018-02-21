A sewage spill in the plush Durban suburb of Umhlanga‚ has forced the closure of all its beaches.

The Ethekwini Municipality shut the beaches on Wednesday after a pipe burst‚ spilling sewage into the water and the promenade‚ popular with locals and tourists.

The Umhlanga Urban Improvement Precinct (UIP) posted an alert on social media platforms to inform residents that “the municipality has issued a full closure of all Umhlanga beaches due to a burst sewer pipe. “The waste water and coastal engineering departments are on site attending to the problem as quickly as possible but note it is a significant pipe that has been affected.“

Cara Reilly‚ a UIP spokesperson‚ told TimesLIVE that the sewage posed a “health hazard” to bathers.