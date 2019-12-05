South Africa

KZN police warn against distributing stokvel money at home after man dies in robbery

By LWANDILE BHENGU - 05 December 2019 - 11:40
Police say large sums of money should be transferred into bank accounts rather than doled out in cash.
Image: Leon Swart/123rf.com

KwaZulu-Natal police have warned people not to keep or distribute stokvel money in their homes.

The warning comes after a 62-year-old man was killed during a robbery at a house in Umbumbulu, south of Durban, where people were distributing stokvel money on Tuesday.

“While they were busy counting the money, four armed suspects entered. They fired shots at the stokvel members and struck four members. The suspects fled with a large sum of cash,” said SAPS spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele.

The victims were taken to hospital, where the 62-year-old died.

Mbele also gave tips on how people could avoid falling victim to cash robberies.

“Transfer stokvel money into members' accounts from the bank or through internet banking. Consider arranging for electronic transfers of wages to your contract or casual labourers’ personal bank accounts,” she said.

“Members of the public are being warned not to carry and keep large amounts of cash in their homes. Citizens should consider options that are lower-risk, like carrying as little cash as possible,” she added.

Mbele said cases of murder and robbery were being investigated by Umbumbulu police.

