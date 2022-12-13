Asked if he was prepared to face the consequences should he go against the party line, Mahumapelo said: “I’ve done that many times.”
“The chair made it very clear that we’re an organisation of democratic centralism, there is a decision, we may not like it, but we have to abide by the party line and that if we don’t abide by the party line you have to face the consequences.
“That’s the position that was presented in caucus,” he said.
Mahumapelo said his vote would be based on ensuring accountability towards Ramaphosa.
“I’m not voting with the opposition I will never do that, but my own view is on this particular matter, we must ensure accountability, irrespective of our position in the organisation and that is how it’s going to be.
“Any decision you take against the party, like it’s going to happen now, as a cadre of the movement you live with the consequences,” Mahumapelo said.
The ANC has 230 MPs (or 57, 5%) in the 400-member National Assembly. A simple majority is required for the motion to pass. According to the constitution, one third (132) MPs need to be available in the legislature for the motion to be heard and a simple majority is needed for a decision to be made.
Mahumapelo vows to vote with opposition to back report on Phala Phala
My vote would be based on ensuring accountability towards Ramaphosa, says ANC MP
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba
ANC MP Supra Mahumapelo says he will not abide by the ANC’s line march to reject the Section 89 report on Phala Phala when the Natioanal Assembly sits to debate and vote on it this afternoon.
Mahumapelo was speaking in Cape Town this morning where he reiterated that he would vote with members of the opposition in support of the independent panel report that found President Cyril Ramaphosa has a case to answer regarding the origins of the foreign currency stolen on his farm in February 2020.
Members of the ANC were addressed by the party’s national chairperson Gwede Mantashe during a caucus meeting ahead of the 2pm vote at the Cape Town Hall later today.
Holomisa urges ANC MPs to defy party line
Asked if he was prepared to face the consequences should he go against the party line, Mahumapelo said: “I’ve done that many times.”
“The chair made it very clear that we’re an organisation of democratic centralism, there is a decision, we may not like it, but we have to abide by the party line and that if we don’t abide by the party line you have to face the consequences.
“That’s the position that was presented in caucus,” he said.
Mahumapelo said his vote would be based on ensuring accountability towards Ramaphosa.
“I’m not voting with the opposition I will never do that, but my own view is on this particular matter, we must ensure accountability, irrespective of our position in the organisation and that is how it’s going to be.
“Any decision you take against the party, like it’s going to happen now, as a cadre of the movement you live with the consequences,” Mahumapelo said.
The ANC has 230 MPs (or 57, 5%) in the 400-member National Assembly. A simple majority is required for the motion to pass. According to the constitution, one third (132) MPs need to be available in the legislature for the motion to be heard and a simple majority is needed for a decision to be made.
No secret ballot on Phala Phala: Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula
UDM joins in on Section 89 review application as interested party
ANC NEC leaves it to delegates to grill Ramaphosa on Phala Phala
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos