Holomisa urges ANC MPs to defy party line
Opposition parties still divided over section 89 panel report
Opposition parties in the National Assembly were on Monday still lobbying one another, including some ANC MPs, to vote with them ahead of today's sitting to debate and vote on the section 89 panel report into Phala Phala saga.
According to ATM leader Vuyo Zungula, who is the sponsor of the motion to start impeachment proceedings against President Cyril Ramaphosa, opposition parties were still not united around how to vote...
Holomisa urges ANC MPs to defy party line
Opposition parties still divided over section 89 panel report
Opposition parties in the National Assembly were on Monday still lobbying one another, including some ANC MPs, to vote with them ahead of today's sitting to debate and vote on the section 89 panel report into Phala Phala saga.
According to ATM leader Vuyo Zungula, who is the sponsor of the motion to start impeachment proceedings against President Cyril Ramaphosa, opposition parties were still not united around how to vote...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos