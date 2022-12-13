×

South Africa

eThekwini deputy mayor Philani Mavundla ousted

By LWAZI HLANGU - 13 December 2022 - 12:55
eThekwini deputy mayor Philani Mavundla has been voted out of the executive council. File photo.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

It took less than two hours to seal Philani Mavundla's fate, with 125 votes supporting his removal, 59 opposing and five parties abstaining from removing eThekwini's deputy mayor from the executive council on Tuesday.

The controversial decision came after Mavundla turned to the Durban high court on Monday in an attempt to stop the ANC's bid to oust him after a thwarted full council meeting last week. 

Mavundla was granted an interim order preventing the municipality from removing him without complying with council rules.

The council meeting was called off last week after failing to start on time and rescheduled for Tuesday, where smaller independent parties joined the EFF to support the motion to remove the former ANC member from office. 

More than an hour was spent debating whether the motion was in line with Monday's court verdict. 

In court papers, Mavundla said the decision was taken to counter his critical stance of the ruling party and its lack of austerity measures in the face of ongoing infrastructure challenges.

This is a developing story. 

TimesLIVE

eThekwini deputy mayor will not go down without a fight

Embattled eThekwini deputy mayor Philani Mavundla has vowed to fight off attempts to remove him for the city’s executive committee.
News
4 days ago

Rumours of new car for eThekwini manager position false: deputy mayor

“If one was to buy a car for my wife, they would need to buy three because I have three wives,” says Philani Mavundla.
News
3 months ago

ANC maintains grip on eThekwini as Kaunda scrapes through

The ANC has retained the mayoral chain in eThekwini, with the party's Mxolisi Kaunda scoring a crucial victory.
News
1 year ago

