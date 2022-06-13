eThekwini DA leader Nicole Graham resigns

The leader of the DA in the eThekwini council, Nicole Graham, has resigned.

Graham, who was the party’s mayoral candidate, has been accepted to pursue a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree in leadership and enterprise at the University of Sydney, Australia.

“This MBA is a full-time, 18-month programme that commences in August 2022. This is an incredible personal opportunity for me, and I have also been awarded the university’s MBA director’s scholarship. Notably too, I am to be reunited with my sister and her family in Sydney, and this, coupled with the educational opportunities afforded to me, means I will be making Sydney my home for a while. This has been a difficult and complex decision to make,” she said on Monday.

She said her resignation would be effective from the end of June.

“ I intend to resign from the eThekwini council entirely by the end of July 2022. I remain a committed and proud member of the DA, as I have been since 2007.”

Graham joined the DA in 2007 when she was 17 years old.

“I have been fortunate to have had access to world-class leadership and development opportunities in and through my roles in the party. I became a member of the eThekwini council in 2011 and have served 11 years on council, first becoming a city councillor when I was 21.