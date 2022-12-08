The eThekwini council’s final meeting of the year descended into chaos on Thursday after an hour’s delay deemed it illegal.
Speaker Thabani Nyawose said the delay was due to an executive council meeting running over schedule.
He said he communicated with councillors at the venue at 10am when their meeting was set to start and asked that the exco meeting continue.
The DA opposed this, saying it was illegal for the meeting to continue and asked for a 15-minute break to deliberate on the way forward.
DA members eventually walked out of the council meeting.
WATCH | 'Phansi mayor Phansi', chants EFF at eThekwini council meeting
Image: Screenshot/Twitter
The eThekwini council’s final meeting of the year descended into chaos on Thursday after an hour’s delay deemed it illegal.
Speaker Thabani Nyawose said the delay was due to an executive council meeting running over schedule.
He said he communicated with councillors at the venue at 10am when their meeting was set to start and asked that the exco meeting continue.
The DA opposed this, saying it was illegal for the meeting to continue and asked for a 15-minute break to deliberate on the way forward.
DA members eventually walked out of the council meeting.
The EFF called on mayor Mxolisi Kaunda to leave, while the DA caucused by citing his “premature” opening of beaches and failure to house April's flood victims.
They blamed Kaunda for the “mess” in the city, including unsafe beaches and issues with tenders.
This is a developing story.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos