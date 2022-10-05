SOWETAN | Yes to trains, time to derail the thugs
By Sowetan - 05 October 2022 - 11:22
The intro of the story we ran on the return of passenger rail services to Soweto yesterday said it all: we have been down this route before. Making the news once again was a promise by the powers that be, again, about resuming services that should never have been allowed to stop in the first place.
The occasion was the reopening of the key rail corridor from Pretoria central to Pienaarspoort (in Mamelodi), to the east of the city. The reopening of this corridor follows on the heels of the Pretoria-Mabopane route which was relaunched to similar fanfare earlier this year. ..
SOWETAN | Yes to trains, time to derail the thugs
The intro of the story we ran on the return of passenger rail services to Soweto yesterday said it all: we have been down this route before. Making the news once again was a promise by the powers that be, again, about resuming services that should never have been allowed to stop in the first place.
The occasion was the reopening of the key rail corridor from Pretoria central to Pienaarspoort (in Mamelodi), to the east of the city. The reopening of this corridor follows on the heels of the Pretoria-Mabopane route which was relaunched to similar fanfare earlier this year. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos