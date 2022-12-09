NICD warns of outbreak of measles

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) has recorded a rise in the number of measles cases in the country, with four provinces having recorded outbreaks.
The institute said 137 cases of laboratory-confirmed measles were reported in Limpopo between October 11 and December 6.
Limpopo and Mpumalanga have reported 89 and 40 cases respectively. An outbreak was declared in North West on December 2 after three cases of unvaccinated people were reported.
On Tuesday, three cases were reported in Gauteng, and an outbreak in the province has since been declared. These three cases fell into the five-nine-year age group and a case was reported in early October in the Ekurhuleni district.
NICD spokesperson Sinenhlanhla Jimoh said a measles outbreak was defined as three cases reported in a single district in one month.
“The age of cases across the country ranges from two months to 42 years. The dominant age category of laboratory-confirmed cases is the five-nine-year age group. Of the 137 cases, 98 had an unknown vaccination status, 17 were vaccinated and 22 were unvaccinated,” she said.
In Limpopo, the majority of cases were reported in Greater Sekhukhune (30 cases) and Mopani districts (32 cases). The Waterberg district has reported 19 cases.
“It is imperative to know the signs and symptoms. Measles patients present with fever, rash and one or more of these symptoms, cough, red eyes and runny nose. Complications of measles include pneumonia, diarrhoea, dehydration, encephalitis, blindness and death.
“Measles complications are severe in malnourished children and young infants under two years of age. Persons of any age who are not vaccinated can be infected and develop the disease.”
Jimoh encouraged people to get vaccinated and advised clinicians and caregivers to be on alert for anyone presenting signs and symptoms.
“Road-to-health booklets should be checked to ensure measles vaccinations are up-to-date. Measles vaccines are given routinely at six and 12 months of age. It is never too late to vaccinate against measles. Provinces are currently conducting their own vaccination campaigns. For details, please contact individual provinces.”
Minister of health Joe Phaahla said provincial and district outbreak teams had been mobilised in line with outbreak response guidelines and had implemented the necessary response measures.
He said contact tracing and active case search at healthcare facilities were ongoing, and blood samples from suspected measles cases were being forwarded to NICD for testing.
