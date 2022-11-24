The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) says 71 cases of measles with laboratory confirmation have been recorded in South Africa between September 1 and November 2 as a result of outbreaks in Mpumalanga and Limpopo.
Last week, 57 cases were recorded, with new cases reported for the first time in Mpumalanga.
“Limpopo has 60 measles cases, affecting four districts: Capricorn, Greater Sekhukhune, Mopani and Waterberg, which have been declared outbreak areas,” the NICD said.
Vhembe, with two laboratory–confirmed cases, did not meet the measles outbreak criteria, it said.
On October 28, Ehlanzeni in Mpumalanga, which shares a border with Greater Sekhukhune and Mopani, was declared a measles outbreak area.
Eleven laboratory-confirmed measles cases have been reported in Mpumalanga, with nine from Ehlanzeni, one from Gert Sibande and one from Nkangala.
The ages of those affected in Limpopo ranged from four months to 42 years, while in Ehlanzeni, 18 months to 10 years.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Rise in measles cases in Limpopo and Mpumalanga
Image: REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) says 71 cases of measles with laboratory confirmation have been recorded in South Africa between September 1 and November 2 as a result of outbreaks in Mpumalanga and Limpopo.
Last week, 57 cases were recorded, with new cases reported for the first time in Mpumalanga.
“Limpopo has 60 measles cases, affecting four districts: Capricorn, Greater Sekhukhune, Mopani and Waterberg, which have been declared outbreak areas,” the NICD said.
Vhembe, with two laboratory–confirmed cases, did not meet the measles outbreak criteria, it said.
On October 28, Ehlanzeni in Mpumalanga, which shares a border with Greater Sekhukhune and Mopani, was declared a measles outbreak area.
Eleven laboratory-confirmed measles cases have been reported in Mpumalanga, with nine from Ehlanzeni, one from Gert Sibande and one from Nkangala.
The ages of those affected in Limpopo ranged from four months to 42 years, while in Ehlanzeni, 18 months to 10 years.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos