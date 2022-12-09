Repairwork under way to ensure clean sea in KZN
eThekwini says 'great strides have been made'
The eThekwini Municipality has opened 11 beaches and 22 public swimming pools ahead of the festive season after repairing some April flood damage of the city's infrastructure that ensured clean water.
However, the city has yet to outline how the rest of the repair work will be completed but it said most of the beaches in the central Durban and Umgababa areas are functional while others are being fixed...
