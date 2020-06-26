Woman's body to be exhumed and buried next to husband's remains after court rules on family feud

Sylvia Zitshu would have shocked guests at her wedding had she expressed her dying wish. And as weird as that would have been, it would have probably saved the trouble of her being buried twice.

This week, the high court in Makhanda ordered that her body be exhumed from the town’s cemetery and be reburied next to that of her late husband 48km away — almost a year after her death.

The saga over her final resting place involved customs, money - and someone claiming that he was her adopted son.

Zitshu died on July 2 2019, without a child, interstate and “without expressing a wish as to where she would prefer to be buried”.