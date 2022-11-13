×

South Africa

Family under scrutiny for disabled boy’s death

12-year-old buried hours after his death without informing authorities

By Keletso Mkhwanazi - 13 November 2022 - 16:59

Police have opened an inquest  into the death of a 12-year-old disabled boy whose family buried him without informing authorities in KwaZulu-Natal.

Nondumiso Zondi died a lonely and painful death in a one-roomed shack he spent all his life in in Coffee Farm, KwaNdengezi...

