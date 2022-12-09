×

South Africa

No Violece Campaign

How to help children who live with abuse

Alert authorities for relevant action to be taken

09 December 2022 - 09:47
Zoe Mahopo Journalist

In a country like SA, where violence against children has proven to be a crisis, family members and communities might also find themselves overwhelmed and lacking knowledge on how to support child victims. 

Children experience all sorts of violence, from being bullied at school, sexually abused or neglected by people who are supposed to look after them, which can have devastating consequences on their ability to function...

