No Violece Campaign
How to help children who live with abuse
Alert authorities for relevant action to be taken
In a country like SA, where violence against children has proven to be a crisis, family members and communities might also find themselves overwhelmed and lacking knowledge on how to support child victims.
Children experience all sorts of violence, from being bullied at school, sexually abused or neglected by people who are supposed to look after them, which can have devastating consequences on their ability to function...
No Violece Campaign
How to help children who live with abuse
Alert authorities for relevant action to be taken
In a country like SA, where violence against children has proven to be a crisis, family members and communities might also find themselves overwhelmed and lacking knowledge on how to support child victims.
Children experience all sorts of violence, from being bullied at school, sexually abused or neglected by people who are supposed to look after them, which can have devastating consequences on their ability to function...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos