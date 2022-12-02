×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Tshwane restores electricity after substation fire

02 December 2022 - 15:59
City of Tshwane firefighters responded speedily to extinguish a fire at Lynnwood primary substation.
City of Tshwane firefighters responded speedily to extinguish a fire at Lynnwood primary substation.
Image: City of Tshwane

A voltage transformer at Lynnwood primary substation in Tshwane caught fire on Thursday night, causing the facility to go offline.

MMC for utilities and regional operations Daryl Johnston said safety systems isolated the rest of the substation from further damage.

Firefighters responded and extinguished the blaze.

“Our electricity teams arrived on site to work on the substation and worked until the early hours of [Friday] morning. The team first isolated the damaged voltage transformer and then needed to do technical cleaning in preparation for re-energising the substation.”

Power was restored to residents at about 2.49am on Friday.

“Substation faults like this can be major challenges and the professionalism shown by our teams in resolving the problem and restoring power is appreciated,” said Johnston.

“Our systems were never designed to withstand continuous long-term rolling blackouts. We have also lost millions of rand to load-shedding in damage, but Eskom refuses to take responsibility for these costs.”

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

‘Mkhwebane is intellectually unfit for her position’: Witness slams suspended ...
‘You can’t spin Phala Phala’: Motlanthe